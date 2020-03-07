Students, community, staff to walk to school

James Monroe Elementary staff and students are partnering up with the Madera County Community Health & Wellness department to promote health and safety while walking to school at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Dignitaries from the community such as Madera Police Department, County Supervisors, and Madera Unified School District cabinet members have been invited and are expected to attend. The group is set to meet at Pan Am Park, and will all walk together to James Monroe Elementary.

“The purpose of the event is to collaborate with parents, community members, school staff, students and other stakeholders in an effort to educate and encourage safety when walking and/or riding a bike to school. I feel it is important to build awareness for our parents, students, and community members to promote neighborhood safety and a sense of community,” said Leonard Perez, Principal of James Monroe Elementary.

When: Friday, March 13, 6:45 a.m.

Where: Begin at Pan Am Park, 703 Sherwood Way. Ending at James Monroe Elementary, 1819 N Lake St.