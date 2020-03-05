Second Wind 5k begins

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Runners cross the starting line at the beginning of the annual Second Wind 5k in 2019. This year’s event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with proceeds benefiting the Madera Rescue Mission and the Madera Food Bank.

The seventh running of Second Wind 5k and Kids Mini Sprint hits Madera Speedway and Fairgrounds on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and 8 a.m., respectively.

Proceeds from the 3.1 mile timed run/walk will benefit Madera Rescue Mission and Madera County Food Bank, two agencies that give people a ‘second wind’ in life.

Registration will be available during Packet Pick-Up hosted by sponsor Crossfit Madera, between 3-7 p.m. Friday, where registered participants will gather race bibs and goodies. Registration will also be available the morning of the race, as available, for $35 between from 7:15 to 8:15am. Race day registration cannot guarantee T-Shirts and Speedway event tickets.

Over the seven years, the Second Wind 5k with the support of local sponsors and participants, has raised over $125,000 for Madera Rescue Mission and Madera County Food Bank, where 100 percent of proceeds go directly to the hard working agencies.

“We could not have imagined accomplishing what Second Wind has in such a short period of time, but here we are approaching our 7th starting line full of expectancy to run past $125,000 mark,” said Barbara Leach, race director. “We are proud to do our part in Madera.”