2 killed in fatal crash

On Saturday, at approximately 2:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Merced Communications Center received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision which occurred on State Route 145, east of Road 38. Officers from the Madera Area CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene. Initial investigation determined the following:

A 29-year-old male from Hollister was driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 westbound on SR-145 east of Road 38, at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 37-year-old female from Madera was driving a 2003 Honda Accord eastbound on SR-145 approaching the same location at an unknown speed.

The collision occurred when the driver of the Chrysler moved into the eastbound lane and was passing an uninvolved vehicle. The westbound Chrysler collided head-on into the eastbound Honda.

Following the collision, the Chrysler traveled off the north shoulder of SR-145, through a barbed wire fence and overturned. The Chrysler came to rest in the cattle pasture on its wheels and burst into flames. The Honda spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest partially blocking the eastbound lane of SR-145. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Honda and the driver of the Chrysler both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two female passengers in the Honda both sustained major injuries and were transported by air ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. The passenger in the Chrysler sustained major injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno by ground ambulance for treatment.

SR-145 was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean up of the scene. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the collision. The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Madera Area Office at 675-1025.