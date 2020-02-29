Hawks rout Blazers in opener

Tyler Takeda/The Madera Tribune

Liberty pitcher Sarah Shevenell rips a double to left field to clear the bases during a 10-0 victory over Golden West on Tuesday. Shevenell drove in four runs and threw three no-hit innings in the win.

The Liberty Hawks softball team ran roughshod over the Golden West-Visalia Trailblazers to open the 2020 home season.

Liberty banged out 10 hits and drew five walks in a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over the Blazers on Tuesday.

“I don’t know what we have,” head coach Steve Uyeda said. “We’ve been practicing forever, it seems like. It was a good outing for us. The young ones were a little nervous.”

Reigning Madera Tribune Pitcher of the Year Sarah Shevenell was a force in the circle and at the plate. She tossed three no-hit innings with four strikeouts to open the game. At the plate, she hit a bases loaded clearing double to break open the game for three of her four RBIs in the game.

“I’m happy Sarah’s bat is coming around,” Uyeda said. “It started this summer. It’s going to be big for her, too, and it will help us.”

The Hawks built up a 9-0 lead in the third inning and allowed Uyeda to make changes to his line-up, replacing all nine starters.

“Right now, we don’t have back-ups,” Uyeda said. “We’re pretty equal. We’re still trying to figure out who our starters are.”

Hannah Casner also keyed the Liberty offense with three hits and a run scored. Paige Chapman had two hits to go with a pair of runs and an RBI.

Shevenell allowed a two-out walk in the first, but the runner was caught trying to take the extra base on an overthrown steal throw.

With one out in the first, Lauren Chapman drew a four-pitch walk. Casner reached on a bunt single with Chapman advancing to third. Casner stole second and the Blazers intentionally walked Camille Vestal to load the bases for Shevenell.

Shevenell grounded out to short, but Chapman scored the first run of the game.

In the second, Shevenell walked the lead-off batter and the next batter reached on an error to put two on. However, she got a popout and two strikeouts to end the threat.

Liberty sent nine batters to the plate to score five runs in the second. With one out, Saylor Steiner drew a walk and stole second. After a strikeout, Steiner took third on a wild pitch to Paige Chapman.

Chapman reached on an infield single to drive in Steiner. Her sister, Lauren, was hit by a pitch and Casner singled to left to load the bases.

Vestal drew a four-pitch walk to keep the bases loaded and drive in Paige Chapman.

Shevenell hit the first pitch she saw down the left field line for a double. Meanwhile, Lauren Chapman, Casner and Vestal came around to score for a 6-0 lead.

In the third, Desiree Sanchez led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. Steiner reached on a bunt single and Sanchez came in to score on a missed catch on the throw.

Isabella Garcia hit a grounder to second and Steiner was tagged out. Garcia advanced on an error and went to third on a single from Paige Chapman.

Chapman and Garcia executed a double steal with Garcia scoring and Chapman stealing second and advancing to third. Lauren Chapman grounded out to drive in her sister for a 9-0 lead.

Shevenell gave way to Kaylee Bowe in the circle. She allowed a baserunner in the fourth and the Blazers’ first hit — a double off the glove of centerfielder Riley Workman. Bowe struck out the next two batters and got a groundout back to the box to end the fifth.

With the reserves in the line-up, the Hawks pushed across a run in the fourth. With one out, Bowe singled to left. Bowe took second on a wild pitch and scored on Alex Stoeckel’s single to right-center.

Garcia reached on an error and Madison Boatright drew a walk to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the inning.