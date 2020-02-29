Curbside Clean-up set to begin

A Curbside Clean-up in Chowchilla is set to begin Monday, April 27, and will continue through Saturday, May 2.

The event is provided by Mid Valley Disposal and the City of Chowchilla. Visit the City website at www.cityofchowchilla.org for information, a detailed map and updates.

This event is ONLY for single-family properties in the city limits. No Robertson Boulevard, apartments, duplexes, county or commercial bin customers are included.

The Curbside Clean-up event provides a way to get rid of bulky items and items not normally accepted in the regular trash pick-up service. Debris is to be placed in the street at the curb for collection on the assigned day for each neighborhood.

Refer to the event flyer for important information and a map of the pick-up days by neighborhood.

Weekday curbside pick-up is only for customers who live in town, west of State Route 99.

• DO NOT put debris out SOONER than 48-HOURS (2-days) BEFORE YOUR CLEAN-UP DATE.

• Put out debris BEFORE 6 a.m. on the pick-up date.

• Debris placed AFTER 6 a.m. will NOT be picked up.

• The debris pile must be placed IN THE STREET at least 6 inches out from the curb and CANNOT BE LARGER THAN 5-feet x 10-feet x 5 feet in size.

• Do not block gutter inlets, mailboxes or fire hydrants.

• Remove portable basketball hoops off the street.

• There will be NO alley collections.

• TIRES WILL NOT BE COLLECTED.

• Refer to the following lists for ALLOWED and PROHIBITED items.

• Prohibited items will be left at the curbside and they must be removed WITHIN 24 HOURS after the neighborhood clean-up date.

• Debris placed at the curb after your scheduled date WILL NOT BE PICKED UP and must be removed by the property resident WITHIN 24 HOURS after your date.

Greenhills area customers will have a Saturday clean-up drop-off day. There will be NO curbside pick-up due to the narrow streets for customers in Greenhills, the Villas and for homes on Granite Falls Way and Golden Sands Way. Customers will need to take their bulky items to one of the drop-off locations between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. DO NOT drop-off any debris before or after the scheduled date and times. Refer to the lists below for ALLOWED and PROHIBITED items.

Drop-off locations

Golf Drive West at Emerald Street (Recreation Building)

Golf Drive West at Pheasant Run Boulevard (Frisbee Park)

Granite Falls Way at Golden Sands Way (East of the roundabout)

If you have questions, call the Chowchilla Public Works at 665-8615, ext. 789. Leave a message with your telephone number if staff is not available to immediately take your call.

Accepted items

Metals:

• Refrigerators (secure or remove doors)

• Lawn furniture

• Pipe

• Appliances

• Stoves

• Water heaters

• Clean auto parts

• Lawn mowers

• Unassembled playsets cut to 4-foot lengths

• Miscellaneous scrap metal

Greenwaste:

• Tree branches cut to 4-foot lengths and bundled

• Tree trunks cut to 12-in lengths or shorter

• Tree stumps and root balls 12-in diameter or less

• Lumber cut to 4-foot lengths

• Clean wood

Electronics:

• Computers

• Televisions

• Other E-Waste electronics

Miscellaneous:

• Mattresses

• Furniture

• Carpeting and padding (rolled and tied up)

• Toys

• Bagged and boxed trash or debris

Items not accepted:

• Dirt and sod

• Rocks, cement, concrete, bricks and tile

• Pesticides, weed killers, solvents, aerosols, wet paint and chemicals

• Tires

• Oil, grease, antifreeze and other auto fluids

• Asphalt

• Fluorescent lights

• Batteries

• Empty or filled propane tanks and cylinders

• Oversize tree branches

• Grass/leaf piles, trunks and stumps

• Palm tree rounds

• Treated wood

• Construction debris

• Roofing material

•50-gallon drums