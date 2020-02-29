Courtesy of Kirsten Hefner

The All About Dance and Gymnastics Excel Bronze team holds a second place banner from the Clovis Classic last weekend.

All About Dance and Gymnastics coaches Kirsten Hefner and Taylor Hernandez took their Xcel team to the Clovis Classic last weekend and brought home a bronze team award.

Excel bronze gymnasts Alexa Garcia, Nataly Vargas, Journey Gaona, Jasmine Pulido and Juanita Robles brought home a second place team trophy in their second meet of the season.

Robles earned a silver medal on the vault, scoring a 9.25. Vargas also earned a silver medal for a 9.275 on the balance beam.

Garcia placed third on the vault with a 9.225 and uneven bars with a 9.35 to earn a bronze medal. Silver gymnast Kayla Mesa earned a bronze medal for a 9.025 on the balance beam.

Pulido earned a silver medal for the all around in her age division with a 36.675. She also earned a bronze medal for a 9.4 on the floor exercises and a 9.375 for the uneven bars.

“All of the girls are reaching personal high scores for the season,” Hefner said. “We are so proud of their hard work and dedication. Keep reaching for the stars.”

The AADG Xcel team is back in the gym for their next competition on March 8 at the Delta Classic in Lodi.

AADG dance teams earn top placing

The All About Dance and Gymnastics dance team kicked off its 2020 season with a first place team award, along with top judge awards and an overall first place banner.

Coaches Cambria Hix and Kirsten Hefner took 27 dancers to compete in the jazz, lyrical, hip hop and musical dance categories in teams, duets and solos to Fresno’s Saroyan Theater for the Believe Dance Competition and the Spotlight Dance Competition at the Fresno Convention Center.

The mini hip hop team, “Gasolina,” earned a high score award and a first place trophy. The junior jazz team, “Jump,” placed first overall.

First-time hip hop soloist Harlow Olguin placed fourth overall. Aurelia Daza placed sixth for her jazz solo routine and Jenna Velasquez placed eighth for her lyrical solo routine and placed in the top 10 of all soloists in her age category.

The petite jazz team, “Splish Splash,” placed first and its first-ever competition.

The mini jazz team, “My Boyfriend’s Back,” placed second overall while the other mini jazz team, “Let’s Get Loud,” earned a third place trophy.

The musical theater duet of Samuel Stansbury and McKenzie Treber took home a first place trophy and the judge’s award for “Dynamic Duo.”

Lyrical soloist Kayla Hayes earned the judge’s award for “Picture Perfect,” while Ella Galindo received an award for “Best Costume.” The “Gasolina” mini hip hop team also received a judge’s award for “Facials.”

Senior soloists Alyssa Barriga, Hayley Pipes and Gisel Reynoso also took the stage for their last competition season.

“I am very proud of these ladies for their beautiful performances and for bring home Ruby trophies in the elite category,” Hix said.

AADG will next compete in the Next Star Dance Competition on March 6-8 at the Saroyan Theater.