Letter: How to destroy a peaceful neighborhood

Start by putting in 20 units of high-density apartments. Then put in the parking space for the units across the street on the other end of the block.

This is exactly the kind of things being proposed for the old Gold’s Gym property on the corner of Sunset and Orchard Avenues.

This property is better suited for approximately seven single-family homes that would be comparable to the existing homes in the neighborhood.

Or one parcel could be a small business complex for dentists, consultants, draftsmen, barber shop, etc. The other parcel would still make three nice family lots.

Whatever the Planning Commission, City Council, and all Agencies involved decide, please do not allow our neighborhood to be destroyed.

— George Wilson,

Madera