Student art to show off Chowchilla

An art exhibition reflecting a personal and emotional view of Chowchilla through the art of students of Wilson Middle School will open at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

On display will be art reflecting a personal and emotional view of Chowchilla created by students at Wilson.

On display will be 20-25 drawings, watercolors, and acrylic paintings by the students of the beloved city.

The opening reception will be held on Wednesday, February 26, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Chowchilla’s City Hall is at 130 S. 2nd St., with a special performance by the Wilson Middle School Music Department. Refreshments will be provided.

The art exhibition will be curated with the cooperation of the City of Chowchilla, Wilson Middle School Vice Principal Alicia Jackson, and Wilson Middle School Art Instructor Karen Stojanovski, and with the help and support of Wilson Middle School and Chowchilla City Hall.

Artworks will be on display through March 15.