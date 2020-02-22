Sen. Borgeas expresses thanks for Trump’s visit to the Valley

State Sen. Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) expressed gratitude in response to President Trump’s visit Thursday to the San Joaquin Valley:

“I am deeply appreciative that the president took the time to visit the San Joaquin Valley and learn about our water challenges,” said Borgeas.

“Thanks to the leadership of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Congressman Devin Nunes, and former Congressman David Valadao, the federal government is finally taking action to provide more water for Valley farmers.”

Borgeas said, “The ball is now in Gov., Newsom’s court to provide clean, reliable and ample water supplies to Valley farmers and communities. The state must ensure that infrastructure and storage are a top priority. It’s simple: no water, no farms — no food.”