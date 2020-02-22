Madera Police Log: Feb. 13

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

8:17 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 1400 block of Carmen Avenue.

8:25 a.m. — Parking citation issued in the 1500 block of South A Street.

8:49 a.m. — Civil standby in the 300 block of Santa Bonita Street.

10:47 a.m. — Parking citation issued near Airport Drive and Yeager Drive.

11:30 a.m. — Child abuse in the 100 block of Stadium Road.

12:41 p.m. — Civil standby in the 700 block of Sand Dollar Court.

1:31 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 300 block of South C Street.

1:49 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 100 block of Mariposa Street.

2:52 p.m. — Person missing in the 500 block of South G Street.

3:21 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near south B Street and East 6th Street.

4:53 p.m. — Civil Dispute in the 200 block of North K Street.

6:58 p.m. — Man down near North Lake Street and East Riverside Drive.

9:07 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 800 block of Green Way.

9:12 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 1600 block of Creekside Drive.

9:46 p.m. — Fire near Sharon Boulevard and Country Club Drive.

10:26 p.m. — Fire near North Gateway Drive and East Central Avenue.