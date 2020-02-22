Edward Ray Day to be observed

Mayor John Chavez read a City Council proclamation to designate the month and day of February 26, beginning in 2015 and for every year thereafter, as Edward Ray Day in Chowchilla.

Edward Ray deserves to be remembered forever for his actions to save the 26 children — and himself — during those terrifying hours in July 1976 when three men kidnapped them from their school bus.

When February 26 comes around each year, the day will hopefully cause people to stop for a moment and remember the strength of heroism that was Edward Ray.

