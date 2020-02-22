County has new probation chief

Chris Childers has been appointed by the judges of the Madera County Superior Court to serve as the next chief probation officer.

Currently holding the title of deputy chief probation officer, Childers brings to the job 30 years of experience in the field of community corrections.

Childers, who replaces Chief Rick Dupree, officially takes office on April 1.

Dupree, who retired in 2019, had a career as Chief Probation Officer, which began in October 2003. His efforts and innovation to service were appreciated by the judges and the Madera County Board of Supervisors.