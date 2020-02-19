Challenger facing Jim Costa to address Republican Women

Madera Republican Women Federated will play host at a congressional candidate forum Thursday, Feb. 27, for Kevin Cookingham, a Republican running to replace Democrat Jim Costa in the 16th congressional district.

Cookingham grew up on his family’s ranch in Fresno, where he picked crops and tended livestock.

He attended Clovis High School, and wrestled for the 1974-76 state championship teams, in which he was a three-time Valley champion and placed twice in state championships.

He is a retired Clovis Unified School District educator.

The forum will be at Madera Municipal Golf Course, Avenue 17 and Road 23.

Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; the cost is $25.

RSVP to Barbara Thomasson by Feb. 22, by calling or texting 232-0566, or emailing bthomasson001@comcast.net.