Madera Police Log: Feb. 1, 2

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Feb. 1

10:50 a.m. — Contempt of court order in the 1600 block of Creekside Drive.

2:30 p.m. — Animal cruelty in the 1100 block of Seneca Drive.

3:10 p.m. — Dog bite in the 500 block of Grenache Avenue.

7:18 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 3100 block of Hollow Avenue.

7:57 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

8:40 p.m. — Shots fired in the 700 block of North D Street.

10:09 p.m. — Driving recklessly near North Schnoor Avenue and West Cleveland Avenue.

10:45 p.m. — Vandalism in the 1000 block of North D Street.

11:03 p.m. — Driving under the influence near West Cleveland Avenue and North Schnoor Avenue.

Feb. 2

2:08 a.m. — Domestic violence in the 700 block of North Granada Drive.

7:24 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 800 block of Clinton Street.

11:18 a.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near North G Street and Roberts Avenue.

2:06 p.m. — Traffic hazard near East Yosemite Avenue and North D Street.

2:16 p.m. — Traffic hazard in the 1200 block of South Madera Avenue.

2:36 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 2200 block of North Schnoor.

4:15 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage in the 3300 block of Westgate Drive.

4:54 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 1100 block of North D Street.

6:15 p.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of Adelaide Avenue.

7:36 p.m. — Shots fired near Apple Street and Pear Street.

9:25 p.m. — Child endangerment in the 1900 block of Madison Drive.

9:31 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 300 block of South C

Street.

10:02 p.m. — Domestic violence near Valencia Avenue and San Carlos Avenue.

11:28 p.m. — Driving under the influence near East 3rd Street and North D Street.

11:36 p.m. — Hit and run collision in the 1300 block of Pomegranate Street.