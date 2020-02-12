Madera Unified holds Mariachi Educational Clinic

For The Madera Tribune

Students from Madera South High School, Matrin Luther King Middle School and Kerman High School perform for an audience during Madera Unified School Districts Mariachi Educational Clinic.

Madera Unified School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Department held its first Mariachi Educational Clinic with students from Madera South High School Mariachi, Martin Luther King Middle School Mariachi, and Kerman High School Mariachi.

The educational clinic, organized by Academic Coach, Sandra Kelly, was designed to give feedback to students and teach them new techniques, and new music.

The event, led by professional award-winning Mariachi performers Yvette Sital and Ramero Benevides, who are teachers from Clark County School District in Las Vegas, concluded with a free concert, where the student-musicians performed.

“Students learn best when they learn from one another,” said Marcheta Williams, Visual and Performing Arts director for MUSD.

“This event provides our program the exposure to other students who are committed to learning, and playing music, along with the added bonus of working with highly skilled performers and educators who will guide them,” she added.