Opinion: State of the Union a blockbuster

My inbox has blown up after last week’s rant defending President Donald John Trump. Friends and foes alike were intrigued by my most recent column. One call from a friend said I was becoming a Republican. I immediately informed him he is not allowed to talk to me like that. We laughed at each other because that’s how friends react to the absurdity of life.

What a waste of time and money the impeachment farce became. Such ridiculousness the Senate refused to do the job of presenting evidence the House neglected to debut.

One young friend who I have loved since the day she was born called me out about my Facebook posts on the vulgar Super Bowl half-time show from Sunday’s game — bless her heart. My disdain for the obscene dance routines and costumes allowed her to bring up past questionable behavior by the POTUS and FLOTUS.

My return post said may she never have past indirections she is trying to live down. I wanted to make a crack about her numerous tattoos. I love her and her mother, so I refrained from criticizing the cartoons inked on their bodies. It is not my body, not my business. I know I have my issues with tattoos.

You may have noticed I like to push people’s buttons.

One real-life and Facebook friend told me she is appalled when a mutual friend and former colleague and I bite and scratch at each other on the social media site. We recently shared bowls of clam chowder at a luncheon and never once mentioned politics. We laughed and enjoyed our friends and each other. That is our true relationship. That stuff on the Internet about our political views is just different viewpoints that do not affect how we feel about each other. It is all a game.

Also last weekend California’s team lost the big game. Puxatawny Phil in Gobbler’s Knob predicted an early spring. Neither has little to do with reality. We still have to pay for our rent, wash our clothes and make dinner. That is reality. And we are still good friends. That, too, is real. The relevance of Social Media is just make-believe.

Politics are a circus but not a good kind. Somehow, the Politically Correct Crowd killed the good circus and hid the elephants away for their own good.

Pondering the players on stage during the SOTU included a great deal of drama with cancer patient and talk show host Rush Limbaugh awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Followed by the reuniting of Sgt. First Class Towsend Williams with his wife Amy and their children Elliana, 6, and Rowan, 3. Williams returned from his fourth Middle Eastern tour of duty. That is television gold.

President Trump last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland voiced his support for the One Trillion Trees Initiative.

“An ambitious effort to bring together government and the private sector to plant new trees in America and all around the world,” Trump said.

The oxygen provided by the trees will naturally reduce our air pollution.

As a Californian, I can’t help but question where we will get the water to support these trees. I recommend orchards instead of forests, either way we will get trees in Cali.

Our country is one big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with politicians full of hot air and floating over the lives of the common citizen. The Oscars are this weekend. Another big show celebrating fantasy and escapism in America.

Long days and pleasant nights, have a good weekend.

• • •

Readers may contact Tami Jo Nix by emailing tamijonix@gmail.com or following @TamiJoNix on Twitter.