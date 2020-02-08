Madera County Sheriff's Log: Jan. 14-20

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents.

Jan. 14

10:55 a.m. — Deputy responded to a dispatched call in the 49000 block of Road 426 in Oakhurst regarding an internet credit card fraud. Case was closed pending suspect leads.

Jan. 15

11:02 a.m. — Detectives were conducting follow up investigation in the area of CA-99 and Berenda Slough. An adult female was located under the CA-99 over crossing who was found to have a no-bail misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. The female was taken into custody and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The female was booked into Madera County Jail and a misdemeanor charge was requested.

Jan. 16

12:31 a.m. — Madera County Detectives received information about a wanted Valley Crime Stopper Suspect who was in the 465000 block of Road 417 in Coarsegold. The female suspect was located at a near by business and turned over to Fresno Police Department for her $100,000 felony warrant. There was another male subject who was with her that was booked at Madera Department of Correction for misdemeanor charges.

Jan. 17

3:22 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of Lanes Bridge Drive in Madera for a report of 3 runaway juveniles from a group home. Subjects left in a dark green older Honda Civic the plates given were not correct. A report was taken.

Jan. 18

Deputy was dispatched to the area of Avenue 21 and Road 18 in Chowchilla regarding a female yelling for help claiming she had been assaulted by a male subject. The subject was located nearby and he was arrested. The subject was later booked into Madera County Department of Correction without incident. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for filing of charges.

Jan. 20

Deputy was dispatched to the 46000 block of Road 415 in Coarsegold regarding a subject that was possibly under the influence of alcohol and refusing to leave the property. An investigation was completed an arrest was made and a report was written. The case was forwarded to Madera District Attorney’s Office for review of charges filed, and also to Probation.