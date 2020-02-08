All About Dance kicks off gym season

Courtesy of Kristen Hefner

Members of the All About Dance and Gymnastics team get ready to perform at the Mt. Whitney Classic in Visalia on January 26. The team earned All About Dance and Gymnastics a bronze medal in the first competition of the season.

The All About Dance and Gymnastics Xcel competition team kicked off the 2020 season with great success at the Mt. Whitney competition in Visalia.

The team, coached by Kirsten Hefner and Taylor Hernandes, took eight gymnasts to the competition and came home with a team bronze medal on Jan 26.

Nataly Vargas and Jasmine Pulido each won all-around championships in their first gymnastics meet.

Juanita Robles earned a gold medal on the balance beam in her age division.

Kayla Mesa and Reagan Williamson had a great first meet in the Silver level. Williamson placed fourth on the balance beam.

Alexa Garcia, Katelyn Rodriguez and Journey Ganoa reached personal best on their new routines.

“We can’t wait to see all the girls’ growth and success with the season ahead,” Hefner said.