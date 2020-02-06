Liberty cruises to win against Sierra

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Liberty’s Morgan Durazo controls the ball near the sideline during Thursday’s 3-0 victory. Durazo converted a penalty kick for the Hawks’ third goal.

For the second time this season, the Liberty girls soccer team cruised to a blowout win against Sierra.

The Hawks, who won 7-0 on Jan. 14, downed the Chieftains 3-0 at Liberty on Thursday.

“I was satisfied with how we were playing,” Liberty coach Erick Walker said. “We were moving the ball well and we had some good penetrating passes.”

Freshman Marissa Lopez got the scoring started in the seventh minute when she received a pass from the left wing and fired a shot in front of the goal.

Liberty’s Jayden Wooley nearly scored the second goal in the 29th minute, but her shot sailed over the bar. Sara Garibay also missed a chance in the 33rd minute when her shot from the left edge of the box hit the side of the net.

Garibay missed another shot in front of the goal in the final seconds of the first half, sending the Hawks to the break with a 1-0 lead.

“Last time we played them up there, it was like 4-0 just in the first half. You look at that, but it’s a different game -- different dynamics with everything,” Walker said.

Sofia Garibay made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute when she found the target from the left edge of the box.

In the 65th minute, Morgan Durazo’s shot hit the post and stayed out. But Durazo redeemed herself when she converted a penalty kick in the 70th minute.

Sevin Moreno had another chance for the Hawks in the 72nd minute, but her shot wasn’t strong enough to challenge the goalkeeper. Liberty’s Aaliyah Montemayor also missed a chance in the 75th minute when she failed to find the target after a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper.

The Hawks came up empty on a free kick in the final minute and settled for the 3-0 victory.

“We have been playing some good soccer,” Walker said. “We want to continue to have that high level of play, get that good run going into the playoffs.”