Stallions crowned decathlon champs

For the first time in Madera County Academic Decathlon history, Madera South High School prevailed, making the Stallions the champions of the 38th Madera County Academic Decathlon.
Madera South will advance to the state competition March 27-29.
The decathletes earned a score of 30,812.30, and will advance to the California Academic Decathlon and compete against the best teams in the state.
Seven schools competed Saturday in this 10-event competition, answering questions based on the topic “In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.”
“We are proud of all of our student decathletes for their dedication and determination to succeed,’ said Cecelia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “The excitement of the decathletes from Madera South was contagious and we wish them the best of luck at their first state competition.”
Madera High came in second place with Chowchilla Union High School placing third. Chawanakee Academy Charter, Glacier High School Charter, Liberty High School, and Yosemite High School also competed in this 10-event competition.
Decathlon teams are comprised of up to 25 members competing in three levels of competition: Honor(A), Scholastic(B) and Varsity(C) students.
Madera South won the Super Quiz competition. The Super Quiz format this year allowed students in each round to discuss the question before making their individual selections.
“The Super Quiz is a great opportunity for parents and community members to see the students compete as a team,” said Massetti. “This year’s Super Quiz tested students’ knowledge across all subject areas covered in this year’s theme — ‘In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.’”
A total of 116 medals were handed out at the awards ceremony. Chawanakee Academy Charter received 9 medals: 4 gold,4 silver and 1 bronze. Chowchilla Union High received 12 medals: 2 silver and 10 bronze. Glacier High Charter received 7 medals: silver and 2 bronze. Liberty High was awarded 21 medals: 7 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze. Madera High received 19 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze. Madera South High received 31 medals: 7 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze. Yosemite High was awarded 17 medals: 6 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.
Abril Chavez, a junior from Madera South High School was the top-scoring decathlete this year, scoring 6,213.6 points out of 10,000 across the 10 events. She received the EECU Outstanding Scholar Award of $500.
The top-scoring senior from each school will receive a $100 scholarship. The following students earned the senior honors:
Chawanakee Academy Charter, Emma Johnson
Chowchilla Union High School, Yadira Ortiz Camacho
Glacier High School Charter, Raeli Dapra
Liberty High School, Kadee Hiatt
Madera High School, Kai Wong
Madera South High School, Anthony Tavares
Yosemite High School, Theodorus Pollard
The Madera South team members who will attend the state competition, led by coach Leslie Rouse
are:
Honors Division, Abril Chavez; Angelita Daza; Glorimar Cortez-Velasquez; Scholastic Division, Miguel Ortiz-Garcia; Anthony Tavares; Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno; Varsity Division; Emily Miller, Darwin Miguel Leon and Carolina Infante Jimenez.
The Madera County Academic Decathlon is funded by donations from local businesses and community members. The Madera County Schools Foundation proudly supports the event.
The following is a list of students who received medals:
Art Honor
Gold: Zachary Griffin, Madera High School
Silver: Berit Scott, Yosemite High School
Bronze: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School
Scholastic
Gold: Kadee Hiatt, Liberty High School
Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School
Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School
Varsity
Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School
Bronze: Jenesis Borrego, Chowchilla Union High School
Economics Honor
Gold: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School
Silver: Aaliyah Razvi, Liberty High School
Bronze: Glorimar Cortes-Velasquez, Madera South High School
Bronze: Angelita Daza, Madera South High School
Bronze: Yadira Ortiz Camacho, Chowchilla Union High School
Bronze: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School
Scholastic
Gold: Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno, Madera South High School
Gold: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School
Silver: Eddie Ramon-Gonzalez, Madera South High School
Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School
Bronze: Andrea Simental, Liberty High School
Bronze: Melissa Gomez, Madera South High School
Bronze: Clayton Wallen, Glacier High School
Varsity
Gold: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School
Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Bronze: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School
Essay Honor
Gold: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School
Silver: Yadira Ortiz Camacho, Chowchilla Union High School
Bronze: Lexey Jenkins-Nyce, Yosemite High School
Scholastic
Gold: McKenna Kilian, Yosemite High School
Silver: Mikayla De La Torre, Madera High School
Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School
Varsity
Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Silver: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School
Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School
Interview Honor
Gold: Trinity Tompkins, Yosemite High School
Silver: Aaliyah Razvi, Liberty High School
Bronze: Arely Baez, Chowchilla Union High School
Scholastic
Gold: Samuel Jimenez, Madera South High School
Silver: Cassidy Smart, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Silver: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School
Bronze: Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno, Madera South High School
Varsity
Gold: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School
Silver: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School
Bronze: Rajdeep Singh, Chowchilla Union High School
Language and Literature Honor
Gold: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Silver: Zachary Griffin, Madera High School
Bronze: Kayla Peterson, Yosemite High School
Scholastic
Gold: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Silver: Hunter McGowan, Chowchilla Union High School
Bronze: Devina Cazador, Madera High School
Bronze: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School
Varsity
Gold: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School
Silver: Athena Blancett, Liberty High School
Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Bronze: Chase Brown,Yosemite High School
Mathematics Honor
Gold: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School
Silver: David Portnoff, Liberty High School
Bronze: Gursirat Kaur, Liberty High School
Scholastic
Gold: Andrea Simental, Liberty High School
Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School
Bronze: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School
Bronze: Hunter McGowan, Chowchilla Union High School
Varsity
Gold: ChaseBrown, Yosemite High School
Silver: Julian Martell, Madera South High School
Silver: JustinVilla, Madera South High School
Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Bronze: Rajdeep Singh, Chowchilla Union High School
Bronze: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School
Bronze: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School
Music Honor
Gold: Winston Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Silver: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Silver: Genevieve Curry, Glacier High School
Silver: Ava Miller, Yosemite High School
Bronze: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School
Scholastic
Gold: McKenna Kilian, Yosemite High School
Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School
Bronze: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School
Bronze: Mikayla DeLaTorre, Madera South High School
Varsity
Gold: JacobKuder, Liberty High School
Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School
Bronze: Darwin Miguel Leon, Madera South High School
Bronze: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Bronze: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School
Science Honor
Gold: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School
Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School
Bronze: Angelita Daza, Madera South High School
Scholastic
Gold: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School
Silver: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School
Bronze: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Varsity
Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School
Silver: Darwin Miguel Leon, Madera South High School
Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School
Bronze: Athena Blancett, Liberty High School
Bronze: Jared Pittenger, Liberty High School
Social Science Honor
Gold: Sierra Steffenson, Liberty High School
Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School
Silver: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School
Bronze: Cole Muraszewski, Glacier High School
Scholastic
Gold: MiguelOrtiz-Garcia, Madera South High School
Silver: Ricardo Bazante, Madera South High School
Silver: Elijah Mills, Glacier High School
Bronze: Eddie Ramon-Gonzalez, Madera South High School
Varsity
Gold: Anahi Perez, Madera South High School
Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School
Bronze: Jenesis Borrego, Chowchilla Union High School
Bronze: Eric Lawrence, Liberty High School
Speech Honor
Gold: Kayla Peterson, Yosemite High School
Silver: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Bronze: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School
Scholastic
Gold: Kadee Hiatt, Liberty High School
Silver: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter
Bronze: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School
Varsity
Gold: Logan Stephens, Liberty High School
Silver: Emily Miller, Madera South High School
Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School