Stallions crowned decathlon champs

For the first time in Madera County Academic Decathlon history, Madera South High School prevailed, making the Stallions the champions of the 38th Madera County Academic Decathlon.

Madera South will advance to the state competition March 27-29.

The decathletes earned a score of 30,812.30, and will advance to the California Academic Decathlon and compete against the best teams in the state.

Seven schools competed Saturday in this 10-event competition, answering questions based on the topic “In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.”

“We are proud of all of our student decathletes for their dedication and determination to succeed,’ said Cecelia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “The excitement of the decathletes from Madera South was contagious and we wish them the best of luck at their first state competition.”

Madera High came in second place with Chowchilla Union High School placing third. Chawanakee Academy Charter, Glacier High School Charter, Liberty High School, and Yosemite High School also competed in this 10-event competition.

Decathlon teams are comprised of up to 25 members competing in three levels of competition: Honor(A), Scholastic(B) and Varsity(C) students.

Madera South won the Super Quiz competition. The Super Quiz format this year allowed students in each round to discuss the question before making their individual selections.

“The Super Quiz is a great opportunity for parents and community members to see the students compete as a team,” said Massetti. “This year’s Super Quiz tested students’ knowledge across all subject areas covered in this year’s theme — ‘In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.’”

A total of 116 medals were handed out at the awards ceremony. Chawanakee Academy Charter received 9 medals: 4 gold,4 silver and 1 bronze. Chowchilla Union High received 12 medals: 2 silver and 10 bronze. Glacier High Charter received 7 medals: silver and 2 bronze. Liberty High was awarded 21 medals: 7 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze. Madera High received 19 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze. Madera South High received 31 medals: 7 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze. Yosemite High was awarded 17 medals: 6 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.

Abril Chavez, a junior from Madera South High School was the top-scoring decathlete this year, scoring 6,213.6 points out of 10,000 across the 10 events. She received the EECU Outstanding Scholar Award of $500.

The top-scoring senior from each school will receive a $100 scholarship. The following students earned the senior honors:

Chawanakee Academy Charter, Emma Johnson

Chowchilla Union High School, Yadira Ortiz Camacho

Glacier High School Charter, Raeli Dapra

Liberty High School, Kadee Hiatt

Madera High School, Kai Wong

Madera South High School, Anthony Tavares

Yosemite High School, Theodorus Pollard

The Madera South team members who will attend the state competition, led by coach Leslie Rouse

are:

Honors Division, Abril Chavez; Angelita Daza; Glorimar Cortez-Velasquez; Scholastic Division, Miguel Ortiz-Garcia; Anthony Tavares; Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno; Varsity Division; Emily Miller, Darwin Miguel Leon and Carolina Infante Jimenez.

The Madera County Academic Decathlon is funded by donations from local businesses and community members. The Madera County Schools Foundation proudly supports the event.

The following is a list of students who received medals:

Art Honor

Gold: Zachary Griffin, Madera High School

Silver: Berit Scott, Yosemite High School

Bronze: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

Scholastic

Gold: Kadee Hiatt, Liberty High School

Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School

Varsity

Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

Bronze: Jenesis Borrego, Chowchilla Union High School

Economics Honor

Gold: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School

Silver: Aaliyah Razvi, Liberty High School

Bronze: Glorimar Cortes-Velasquez, Madera South High School

Bronze: Angelita Daza, Madera South High School

Bronze: Yadira Ortiz Camacho, Chowchilla Union High School

Bronze: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School

Scholastic

Gold: Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno, Madera South High School

Gold: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

Silver: Eddie Ramon-Gonzalez, Madera South High School

Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School

Bronze: Andrea Simental, Liberty High School

Bronze: Melissa Gomez, Madera South High School

Bronze: Clayton Wallen, Glacier High School

Varsity

Gold: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School

Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Bronze: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

Essay Honor

Gold: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

Silver: Yadira Ortiz Camacho, Chowchilla Union High School

Bronze: Lexey Jenkins-Nyce, Yosemite High School

Scholastic

Gold: McKenna Kilian, Yosemite High School

Silver: Mikayla De La Torre, Madera High School

Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School

Varsity

Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Silver: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School

Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

Interview Honor

Gold: Trinity Tompkins, Yosemite High School

Silver: Aaliyah Razvi, Liberty High School

Bronze: Arely Baez, Chowchilla Union High School

Scholastic

Gold: Samuel Jimenez, Madera South High School

Silver: Cassidy Smart, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Silver: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School

Bronze: Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno, Madera South High School

Varsity

Gold: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

Silver: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School

Bronze: Rajdeep Singh, Chowchilla Union High School

Language and Literature Honor

Gold: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Silver: Zachary Griffin, Madera High School

Bronze: Kayla Peterson, Yosemite High School

Scholastic

Gold: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Silver: Hunter McGowan, Chowchilla Union High School

Bronze: Devina Cazador, Madera High School

Bronze: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

Varsity

Gold: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

Silver: Athena Blancett, Liberty High School

Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Bronze: Chase Brown,Yosemite High School

Mathematics Honor

Gold: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School

Silver: David Portnoff, Liberty High School

Bronze: Gursirat Kaur, Liberty High School

Scholastic

Gold: Andrea Simental, Liberty High School

Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

Bronze: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School

Bronze: Hunter McGowan, Chowchilla Union High School

Varsity

Gold: ChaseBrown, Yosemite High School

Silver: Julian Martell, Madera South High School

Silver: JustinVilla, Madera South High School

Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Bronze: Rajdeep Singh, Chowchilla Union High School

Bronze: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School

Bronze: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School

Music Honor

Gold: Winston Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Silver: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Silver: Genevieve Curry, Glacier High School

Silver: Ava Miller, Yosemite High School

Bronze: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School

Scholastic

Gold: McKenna Kilian, Yosemite High School

Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

Bronze: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

Bronze: Mikayla DeLaTorre, Madera South High School

Varsity

Gold: JacobKuder, Liberty High School

Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

Bronze: Darwin Miguel Leon, Madera South High School

Bronze: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Bronze: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School

Science Honor

Gold: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School

Bronze: Angelita Daza, Madera South High School

Scholastic

Gold: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

Silver: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

Bronze: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Varsity

Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School

Silver: Darwin Miguel Leon, Madera South High School

Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

Bronze: Athena Blancett, Liberty High School

Bronze: Jared Pittenger, Liberty High School

Social Science Honor

Gold: Sierra Steffenson, Liberty High School

Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School

Silver: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

Bronze: Cole Muraszewski, Glacier High School

Scholastic

Gold: MiguelOrtiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

Silver: Ricardo Bazante, Madera South High School

Silver: Elijah Mills, Glacier High School

Bronze: Eddie Ramon-Gonzalez, Madera South High School

Varsity

Gold: Anahi Perez, Madera South High School

Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

Bronze: Jenesis Borrego, Chowchilla Union High School

Bronze: Eric Lawrence, Liberty High School

Speech Honor

Gold: Kayla Peterson, Yosemite High School

Silver: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Bronze: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

Scholastic

Gold: Kadee Hiatt, Liberty High School

Silver: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter

Bronze: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School

Varsity

Gold: Logan Stephens, Liberty High School

Silver: Emily Miller, Madera South High School

Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School