The Madera Tribune

Stallions crowned decathlon champs

February 5, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

For the first time in Madera County Academic Decathlon history, Madera South High School prevailed, making the Stallions the champions of the 38th Madera County Academic Decathlon.

Madera South will advance to the state competition March 27-29.

 

The decathletes earned a score of 30,812.30, and will advance to the California Academic Decathlon and compete against the best teams in the state.

 

Seven schools competed Saturday in this 10-event competition, answering questions based on the topic “In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.”

 

“We are proud of all of our student decathletes for their dedication and determination to succeed,’ said Cecelia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “The excitement of the decathletes from Madera South was contagious and we wish them the best of luck at their first state competition.”

 

Madera High came in second place with Chowchilla Union High School placing third. Chawanakee Academy Charter, Glacier High School Charter, Liberty High School, and Yosemite High School also competed in this 10-event competition.

 

Decathlon teams are comprised of up to 25 members competing in three levels of competition: Honor(A), Scholastic(B) and Varsity(C) students.

 

Madera South won the Super Quiz competition. The Super Quiz format this year allowed students in each round to discuss the question before making their individual selections.

 

“The Super Quiz is a great opportunity for parents and community members to see the students compete as a team,” said Massetti. “This year’s Super Quiz tested students’ knowledge across all subject areas covered in this year’s theme — ‘In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.’”

 

A total of 116 medals were handed out at the awards ceremony. Chawanakee Academy Charter received 9 medals: 4 gold,4 silver and 1 bronze. Chowchilla Union High received 12 medals: 2 silver and 10 bronze. Glacier High Charter received 7 medals: silver and 2 bronze. Liberty High was awarded 21 medals: 7 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze. Madera High received 19 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze. Madera South High received 31 medals: 7 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze. Yosemite High was awarded 17 medals: 6 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.

 

Abril Chavez, a junior from Madera South High School was the top-scoring decathlete this year, scoring 6,213.6 points out of 10,000 across the 10 events. She received the EECU Outstanding Scholar Award of $500.

 

The top-scoring senior from each school will receive a $100 scholarship. The following students earned the senior honors:

 

Chawanakee Academy Charter, Emma Johnson

 

Chowchilla Union High School, Yadira Ortiz Camacho

 

Glacier High School Charter, Raeli Dapra

 

Liberty High School, Kadee Hiatt

 

Madera High School, Kai Wong

 

Madera South High School, Anthony Tavares

 

Yosemite High School, Theodorus Pollard

 

The Madera South team members who will attend the state competition, led by coach Leslie Rouse

are:

 

Honors Division, Abril Chavez; Angelita Daza; Glorimar Cortez-Velasquez; Scholastic Division, Miguel Ortiz-Garcia; Anthony Tavares; Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno; Varsity Division; Emily Miller, Darwin Miguel Leon and Carolina Infante Jimenez.

 

The Madera County Academic Decathlon is funded by donations from local businesses and community members. The Madera County Schools Foundation proudly supports the event.

 

The following is a list of students who received medals:

 

Art Honor

 

Gold: Zachary Griffin, Madera High School

 

Silver: Berit Scott, Yosemite High School

 

Bronze: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Kadee Hiatt, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School

 

Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

 

Bronze: Jenesis Borrego, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Economics Honor

 

Gold: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School

 

Silver: Aaliyah Razvi, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Glorimar Cortes-Velasquez, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Angelita Daza, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Yadira Ortiz Camacho, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Bronze: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno, Madera South High School

 

Gold: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Eddie Ramon-Gonzalez, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Bronze: Andrea Simental, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Melissa Gomez, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Clayton Wallen, Glacier High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

 

Essay Honor

 

Gold: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Yadira Ortiz Camacho, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Bronze: Lexey Jenkins-Nyce, Yosemite High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: McKenna Kilian, Yosemite High School

 

Silver: Mikayla De La Torre, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Madisyn Delgado, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School 

 

Silver: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

 

Interview Honor

 

Gold: Trinity Tompkins, Yosemite High School

 

Silver: Aaliyah Razvi, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Arely Baez, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Samuel Jimenez, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Cassidy Smart, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Silver: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Abel Maceda-Pachuqueno, Madera South High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

 

Silver: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Rajdeep Singh, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Language and Literature Honor

 

Gold: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Silver: Zachary Griffin, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Kayla Peterson, Yosemite High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Silver: Hunter McGowan, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Bronze: Devina Cazador, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

 

Silver: Athena Blancett, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Chase Brown,Yosemite High School

 

Mathematics Honor

 

Gold: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School

 

Silver: David Portnoff, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Gursirat Kaur, Liberty High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Andrea Simental, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Hunter McGowan, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: ChaseBrown, Yosemite High School

 

Silver: Julian Martell, Madera South High School

 

Silver: JustinVilla, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Kai Wong, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Rajdeep Singh, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Bronze: Jessica Zarate, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School

 

Music Honor

 

Gold: Winston Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Silver: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Silver: Genevieve Curry, Glacier High School

 

Silver: Ava Miller, Yosemite High School

 

Bronze: Theodorus Pollard, Yosemite High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: McKenna Kilian, Yosemite High School

 

Silver: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Mikayla DeLaTorre, Madera South High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: JacobKuder, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

 

Bronze: Darwin Miguel Leon, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Kai Wong, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Austin Medlock, Liberty High School

 

Science Honor

 

Gold: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School

 

Bronze: Angelita Daza, Madera South High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Anthony Tavares, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Miguel Ortiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Kai Wong, Madera High School

 

Silver: Darwin Miguel Leon, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

 

Bronze: Athena Blancett, Liberty High School

 

Bronze: Jared Pittenger, Liberty High School

 

Social Science Honor

 

Gold: Sierra Steffenson, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Raeli Dapra, Glacier High School

 

Silver: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Cole Muraszewski, Glacier High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: MiguelOrtiz-Garcia, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Ricardo Bazante, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Elijah Mills, Glacier High School

 

Bronze: Eddie Ramon-Gonzalez, Madera South High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Anahi Perez, Madera South High School

 

Silver: Chase Brown, Yosemite High School

 

Bronze: Jenesis Borrego, Chowchilla Union High School

 

Bronze: Eric Lawrence, Liberty High School

 

Speech Honor

 

Gold: Kayla Peterson, Yosemite High School

 

Silver: Emma Johnson, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Bronze: Abril Chavez, Madera South High School

 

Scholastic

 

Gold: Kadee Hiatt, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Lauren Bryant, Chawanakee Academy Charter

 

Bronze: Muntej Mahil, Liberty High School

 

Varsity

 

Gold: Logan Stephens, Liberty High School

 

Silver: Emily Miller,  Madera South High School

 

Bronze: Madison Gazaway, Madera High School

