My husband, Steve, and I very much appreciate the help of Officer Wayson Juarez, Community Liaison Officer of the Madera Police Department, to vacate a homeless person from our property.

My husband had a stroke in July of 2019 and is still physically weak and unable to speak. It’s hard to know how to balance compassion for the homeless with safety and personal rights. I don’t have an answer to the homeless problem, but I do know that my priority is taking care of my husband, our safety, and our rights as homeowners.

Within four days Officer Juarez resolved this issue for us. We are very grateful and wanted to acknowledge our appreciation for his help to the citizens of Madera.

— Katherine Atilano,

Madera