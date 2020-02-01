Madera Community College Center is closer to becoming a college

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC) has granted Madera Community College Center (MCCC) candidacy, making it one step closer to becoming a full college.

The ACCJC accredits community colleges and other associate degree granting institutions in the Western region of the U.S. Accreditation is a voluntary system of self-regulation developed to evaluate overall educational quality and institutional effectiveness. The ACCJC accreditation process provides assurance to the public that the accredited member colleges meet the Standards; the education earned at the institutions is of value to the student who earned it; and employers, trade or profession-related licensing agencies, and other colleges and universities can accept a student’s credential as legitimate.

A 10-member accreditation team visited Madera Community College Center from October 21-24, 2019, to assess eligibility requirements, accreditation standards, commission policies and U.S. Department of Education regulations. The team found MCCC to be generally in compliance with all of the regulations.

The Commission has requested that MCCC demonstrate compliance in four areas:

• Establish institution-set standards for student achievement, appropriate to its mission, assess how well it is achieving them and publish this information

• Establish institutional learning outcomes in order to assess the accomplishment of its mission through program review and evaluation of goals and objectives

• Integrate program review planning and resource allocation into a comprehensive process that leads to accomplishment of its mission and improvement of institution effectiveness and academic quality

• Publish its own College Catalog

The Commission is requesting that the college submit a Follow Up Report which addresses the four areas above no later than October 1, 2021. This will be followed by a site visit. If successful, the Commission will then grant MCCC full college status.

Also, at its meeting held Jan. 15-17, the Commission acted to Reaffirm Accreditation for the remainder of the cycle for all of the State Center Community College District colleges, Fresno City College, Reedley College, and Clovis Community College. The next report from the colleges will be due on October 15, 2022. The institution’s next comprehensive review will occur in the spring term of 2025.

