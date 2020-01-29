Liberty routs Chowchilla, gets second straight league win

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Liberty midfielder Aaliyah Montemayor controls possession in front of a Chowchilla defender during Thursday’s North Sequoia League victory. The Hawks received goals from six different players in an 8-0 win over the Tribe.

The Liberty Hawks girls soccer team started fast and never looked back in an 8-0 rout against Chowchilla.

It was the second straight dominant win for the Hawks, who were coming off a 6-0 win against Washington Union. Before getting consecutive wins, the Hawks had lost two of three in league.

“We definitely had a challenging season. With a nice, easy game like this, we can work on what we need to work on in more challenging games,” senior Jayden Woolley said after the win against Chowchilla. “It will help us in the future.”

The Hawks had a chance to open the scoring in the 11th minute, but Woolley’s shot bounced off the post and stayed out.

Two minutes later, Ashley Toress found a loose ball in the box and fired into the target to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Liberty continued to dominate possession in the first half and found another opportunity in the 19th minute.

Torres. once again took advantage of the opportunity, collecting a rebound after missing her initial shot and finding the target for her second goal.

Chowchilla found a rare shot in the 30th minute, but it wasn’t nearly enough to threaten goalkeeper Carly Tynan.

The Hawks went back on offense after Chowchilla’s shot and scored on a shot by Woolley. Two minutes later, Woolley fired a low shot from close range to score her second goal.

The hits kept coming in the 36th minute when Sofia Garibay blasted a shot from long distance to make it 5-0. Marissa Lopez added another goal for the Hawks to make it 6-0 going to halftime.

“Our passes, our combination, our finishing is definitely getting better,” Wooley said. “We are working as a team, not individually.”

The Hawks continued to press in the second half. Their effort paid off in the 55th minute when Sara Garibay fired a long distance shot, which slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands to make it 7-0.

Sevin Moreno scored the final goal when she fired from the top of the box in the 68th minute to make it 8-0.

“Our rhythm is coming back and we are ready,” Woolley said. “We have to keep pushing.”