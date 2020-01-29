0
Letter: ‘The Bernie Bubble’

January 29, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

Get out of the “Bernie Bubble,” and you’ll see that only “Bernie Bros” believe Sen. Sanders has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning anything(other then maybe New Hampshire.)

 

Jeremy Corbyn, George McGovern, and Walter Mondale — don’t add Bernie Sanders to that list of epic fails! Michael Dukakis, Adlai Stevenson and Hubert Humphrey.

 

Why do you think Russian government internet bots supported Bernie? Because Trump’s boss Putin was terrified of Hillary.

 

Even drunk Russians know America won’t elect a Stalinist Senator who is 78 years old.

 

— Sincerely,

 

Jake Pickering,

 

Arcata, Calif.

