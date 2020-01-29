Disney on Ice set for performance

For The Madera Tribune

Angie Lien, a performer with Disney on Ice, will perform as the character Elsa from “Frozen” during Disney on Ice’s presentation of “Mickey’s Search Party.”

Disney on Ice will makes its annual trip to Fresno this week and will feature Mickey’s Search Party.

The show begins Thursday and will last through Monday. Tickets can be purchased at DisneyonIce.com or at the Fresno Convention Center box office. Show times are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday. Show times on Saturday are 1, 3 and 7 p.m. while Sunday has an 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. show.

More than 50 skaters will take the ice for the four-night show. Many popular Disney characters will also be on hand, including characters from the newest Disney movie, “Frozen II.”

Angie Lien has been with Disney on Ice for the past six-and-a-half years and she portrays Elsa in Mickey’s Search Party. She finds the role very inspiring and is enjoying her time with the production.

“It’s really amazing,” she said. “It’s awe-aspiring most of the time because the character is so inspirational for children. There are so many Disney characters so to find Elsa to be intriguing and inspirational themselves is wonderful. To hear the kids singing in the audience when you’re skating is just energy. It’s amazing.”

Lien travels across the country for Disney on Ice with her husband, who is a crew member. She grew up in Northern Wisconsin and was a competitive skater until she graduated from college.

“I knew I would love to continue skating while I can continue to be physically active,” she said. “I did two other professional shows and wanted to keep expanding my horizons and knowledge in ice skating. I found Disney on Ice and I’ve loved it, obviously, since I’ve been here for so long.”

While other skaters have had to work their way from the ensemble to a main role, Lien joined Disney on Ice as a principle skater from the start.

“I thank my lucky stars every day,” she said. “I love what I do because I get to be active in my daily lifestyle. It’s fun.”

Lien, who was in San Diego at the time of the interview, says she enjoys going to each city and finding a small coffee shop to catch up for the week and also find someplace to go other than her hotel room.

“I usually try to find a small coffee shop in town to check my emails and get organized for the week,” she said. “I also like to see any local sites nearby, whether it be a national park or a downtown walkway. Anything that is fun an different than sitting in your hotel room.”

However she has never been to the Central Valley and is excited about visiting a new area.

“I have never been to the Fresno area before,” she said. “We’re excited to do some sightseeing and check out the area. We usually plan our trip later in the week when we know our time schedule. We were thinking about venturing into one of the national parks.”

Lien’s favorite cities have been Cristchurh in New Zealand and a couple of cities in Western Canada.

“I’ve never been to the western part of Canada,” she said. “It’s beautiful. It’s like the National Parks. It’s green and beautiful. It’s amazing to see all these places.”

Lien and her husband call northern Wisconsin home, but they are on the road between 7-9 months of the year.

“I’m from the land of ice and snow and I play the queen of ice and snow,” she said.

However, Lien says see thanks her lucky stars every day because she gets to do the thing she loves, get paid for it and do it with her husband.

“It’s a literal dream job,” she said “It’s not something most people get to do. To travel like we do is an added perk. We drive to the tours in the United States. We pack our own car and drive to every city. We love to get out and go out to different places in American to places we wouldn’t see on a trip.”

Lien and her husband met before she joined Disney and both applied for jobs with Disney on Ice. Lien says they enjoy hitting the road together.

“It’s really amazing,” she said. “We don’t take each day for granted because we can do each day together. We take turns looking at maps to plan what we see. It’s fun to plan it with someone and do it together. We plan our trips as long as we’re there when we get to where we need to be. It’s pretty fun to adventure in America.”

Although Lien has been with Disney on Ice for more than six years, she says she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon. However, she would like to eventually start a family.

“I would like to be with Disney on Ice as long as we can be active,” she said. “However, we both want to have a family in the near future. Time will only tell, as this point. I would like to do it as long as possible. We would like to settle down in northern Wisconsin and see where life takes us. I have a university degree and I’ve coached skating since I’ve graduated high school I hope to continue coaching and keep my foot in the door with ice skating.”

If You Go…

WHAT: Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party”

WHEN: Thursday, Friday, Monday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

WHERE: Selland Arena in Fresno (700 M St, Fresno)

Tickets can be purchased at DisneyonIce.com or at the Fresno Convention Center box office (848 M St., Fresno)