City names new directors of Parks, Finance departments

At the Jan. 15 Madera City Council meeting, the Council voted unanimously to approve employment agreements for two new department directors — over the city’s Parks and Community Services and Finance departments.



John Scarborough has served as the City’s Parks Planning Manager for more than 10 years. He assisted the City’s Public Works Department by serving as interim director of that department for nearly two years and has been filling the Director spot at Parks and Community Services on an interim basis for several months. Scarborough will promote to the permanent Parks and Community Services Director effective immediately.



“Through his willingness to take on additional duties and responsibilities while assisting the city in the interim roles he’s had, John has shown his commitment to the city and the community,” said City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez. “We’re fortunate to have John here, ready to take on the responsibility of leading the department into the future.”



Rogelio (Roger) Sanchez, who brings more than 20 years of combined experience in municipal and private-sector finance, has been named the city’s new director of Financial Services.



When asked for comment on Sanchez, Rodriguez said, “The breadth and depth of Roger’s experience is exactly what the city was looking for when it recruited for the position.” Rodriguez continued, “Roger’s attitude and demeanor, coupled with his knowledge of financial management, make him an excellent fit for Madera. During the recruitment process, Roger stood out as forward-thinking, fiscally responsible, and passionate about achieving community outcomes.”



Scarborough officially began in his new role on Jan. 18. Sanchez’s first day is set for Jan. 27.