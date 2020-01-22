Stallions no match for record breaker

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Sanger’s Luke Dillon put on a show and outscored Madera South boys basketball team during a County/Metro Athletic Conference rout.

Dillon set Sanger Apaches records for most points in a game with 53 and most 3-pointers in a game with 12. He scored 25 of his points, including seven 3-pointers, in a fourth quarter when the Apaches already led by 27 points.

“They are athletic and aggressive,” Madera South head coach Jody Sharp said. “That showed up tonight. They are a good basketball team. They have about two or three guys since they were freshmen and they have gotten better every year. I knew they were a good team. They are a very aggressive basketball team.”

Madera South’s Julian Galvan recorded a double-double with a team-leading 17 points to go with a team-leading 10 rebounds. Jayshawn Thomas was the only other Stallion to score more than four points with 11.

Madera South committed 26 turnovers in the game, including 19 in the first half, which led to a 22-point deficit at the half.

“Any team you play, you give up the ball that many times, it will hurt,” Sharp said. “You have to take care of the basketball.”

However, by the end of Friday night, the story was how many points was Dillon going to end up with and how many 3-pointers the Apaches could hit. Dillon scored 14 of Sanger’s 17 points in the first quarter. He scored 11 in the second, but only scored three in the third.

He hit his first three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and heated up from there. He closed the game with four straight 3-pointers, including one from 25-feet out with his team leading by 50 points.

“We can’t guard people man-to-man,” Sharp said. “We have to play this way. It’s not the way I want to play defense, but it’s the way I have to play, unfortunately.”

Sanger finished with 20 3-pointers made in the game. Along with Dillon’s 12, three other players hit 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Stallions only made one (Galvan) and took only five from long range.

Sanger scored 11 of the first 12 points of the game. Galvan gave the Stallions a little spark with an up-and-under layup and a baseline 3-pointer to cut the lead to 17-6 heading into the second quarter after a Dillon 3-pointer.

Sanger then scored nine of the next 10 points — on three 3-pointers — to take a 19-point lead before a bucket from Jared Guglielmana. After five straight Sanger points, Jessie Ford converted a 3-point play.

The Stallions tried to match the Apaches with layups from Daniel Valdez and Galvan, but Sanger led 39-17 at the half.

After a Sanger 3-pointer to open the second half, Ford made a free throw and Galvan made another layup and a free throw. Sanger scored the next seven points.

Again, the Stallions tried to keep pace with the Apaches. Galvan made a pair for short buckets and Thomas made a pair of layups, but Sanger led 58-31 at the end of the third quarter.

During the “Dillon Show” in the fourth quarter, Madera South got buckets from Thomas and Alexis Rodriguez and two free throws from Galvan for the final score.