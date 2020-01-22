Nonprofits to be awarded $40,000

James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), has announced the launch of the bank’s 40-year anniversary celebration by honoring the local community as a partner in helping the bank reach this milestone.

The year-long celebration will include the awarding of $40,000 to 40 nonprofits, in addition to client appreciation events at each of its 20 banking centers located throughout Central California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

“I’m proud of our four-decade milestone in business, and how we have partnered in the success of our clients in their hometowns, invested in the communities we serve, and provided full and rewarding careers for our team members,” Ford said. “With only three CEOs since our founding in 1980, the bank’s leadership, including our board of directors has achieved 40 years of strength, security and successful client and community advocacy through our unwavering commitment to our mission and core values.”

As part of the Bank’s tradition of investing in the communities it serves, a total of $40,000 in $1,000 donation increments will be awarded to 40 nonprofits in the areas of youth and education, health and human services, and economic development throughout the Bank’s 16 communities by the end of first quarter 2020. In addition, each of Central Valley Community Bank’s 20 branches will hold month-long client appreciation events on or around their original opening dates with enter-to-win drawings. Throughout the year, the team also seeks to gather business client and nonprofit relationship success stories to be shared through social media to further support their loyal partnerships.

Since opening to the public in January 1980 in Clovis, the Bank has continued strong, steady and sensible growth over the past four decades. The Bank began with one office, 12 professional bankers and assets of $2 million. Today, it has grown into a well-capitalized institution operating 20 banking centers located in nine contiguous counties in the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions, representing 16 different communities, and employing more than 280 team members focused on exceptional client service. Through organic growth and five acquisitions, the Bank boasts over $1.6 billion in assets as of 2019.

About Central Valley Community Bank: Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, was founded in 1979, opened to the public in January 1980, and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions. Additionally, the Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and the Bank’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook.