Local wineries receive accolades

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition finished, and several Madera County wineries wineries received awards.

Idle Hour Winery in Oakhurst received best of class for its Blanc de Blanc, a double gold for its 2015 Tempranillo and silver for its 2016 Petit Verdot in the Jan. 10 competition.

Madera’s Quady Winery earned several medals, including best of class for its port, Starboard Batch 88. The 2018 Black Muscat “Elysium” won gold. Three of its “Vya” labeled vermouths won bronze or silver in the “Distilled/Fortified” category. Three silver awards were received for the new Rose Moscato, Red Electra and Orange Muscat 100 percent.

Papagni Winery took gold for its 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, and also a silver and two bronze awards.

San Joaquin Winery earned silver awards for its Moody Press 2016 Petite Sirah, 2017 Cab Sauvignon, Toschi Vineyards 2018 Sauvignon Blanc and their Paul Lorry 2018 AS Chardonnay.

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition had over sixty-five judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluating nearly 6,700 wines from more than 1,000 wineries for the 2020 competition.

Many of these award-winning wines can be tasted at the 18th annual Wine & Chocolate Weekend event February 8 and 9 on the Madera Wine Trail. For information about the awards, Madera wineries and the Madera Wine Trail contact Wendy Eachus, Executive Administrator, at 975-6083 or wendy@maderavintners.com or visit www.Madera WineTrail.com.