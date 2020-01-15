Coyotes cruise to win over Edison

Manuel Guillen/The Madera Tribune

Madera’s Ryan Da Rocha dribbles past the Edison goalkeeper to score the Coyotes’ third goal of the match in the second half. His goal helped Madera to a 4-1 victory Friday.

Madera bounces back with four goals after loss to Stallions

The Madera Coyotes boys soccer team got off to an early lead and never let up, winning 4-1 in a County/Metro Athletic Conference match against the Edison-Fresno Tigers.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Miguel Gutierrez received a pass from the left wing and scored with a volley Friday evening in Memorial Stadium.

Ten minutes later, sophomore Dylan Castro made it 2-0.

“We had our first chance on goal in the very first minute. That’s exactly what we wanted to do. We didn’t want to waste any time trying to feel out the other team,” Madera head coach Nic Landeros said. “We wanted a fast start and we got a goal early.”

Edison answered in the 36th minute. That’s when Rodrigo Martinez converted on a rebound to give the Tigers’ their first goal. Edison pushed for the equalizer in the final minutes of the first half, but they failed to find the target and trailed 2-1 at the break.

The Coyotes had another chance to add to the lead in the 60th minute, but Nick Gonzalez’s free kick went over the bar. Madera came up empty on another attempt when William Bispham took a shot from the top of the box in the 63rd minute, which went straight to the goalkeeper.

But it was only a matter of time before the Coyotes found the net again. Ryan Da Rocha made sure of that in the 66th minute. The senior chased down a long ball and smashed the ball into the net while the goalkeeper came out of the box and tried to prevent the shot.

Madera sealed the deal with a penalty kick from Adrian Rocha in the 68th minute.

“Once they scored on us, it was about the reaction,” Landeros said. “The boys turned the page, had short term memory and they got two more goals to make the game decisive.”

For Adrian Rocha, it was his 12th goal of the season.

“If we can get him scoring more goals, we can have a lot more wins,” Landeros said.

The head coach was also pleased with his team’s defense.

“They were very composed and connected as a unit, so it was tough for Edison to break us down,” he said. “When they had their chances our recovery was really good. They didn’t have too many chances.”

The Coyotes’ win came after a 2-0 loss against Madera South in their previous game.

“CMAC is a tough league. Every game is gonna be difficult, even the teams that are going to be at the bottom of the table,” Landeros said. “With this win, bouncing back, it should be a logjam for second place after the first week.”