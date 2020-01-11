Workshop Jan. 23 to look at downtown

The public is invited to attend a community workshop on Thursday, Jan. 23, on a plan to turn State Route 145 (Yosemite Avenue) into the downtown main street of Madera.

The workshop will be held at the Frank Bergon Senior Center, 238 S. D St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

A preliminary workshop was held Nov. 13 at the First 5 headquarters downtown.

According to information from the City of Madera, the meeting will discuss potential improvements for the downtown corridor, such as landscaping, crossing safety enhancements, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities, street lighting and parking.

Attendees will have a chance not only to hear from those designing the improvements, but also to ask questions.

For information, call Randy Bell, project manager for the City of Madera, 661-5089; or Robert Lorenz, design engineer, 374-3110; or visit www.madera.gov/downtown-main-street.