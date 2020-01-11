Stallions rout Bullard in CMAC opener

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera South’s Diego Jaimes works his Bullard opponent into an eventual pin during Wednesday’s dual meet victory.

The Madera South wrestling team cruised to a 72-3 win against the Bullard-Fresno Knights.

The Stallions only lost one match on their way to the victory Wednesday evening.

“I was very pleased with their overall performance,” Madera South head coach Ryan Philp said. “We lost to this team last year. We really wanted to show them some revenge. To go out there and beat them 72-3 is pretty dominating. I’m very proud of my guys tonight.”

Philp said the team has been missing some players during the season, but they were finally able to get everybody together for the match against Bullard.

“We’ve been having a tough time getting everybody here on the same day. We always had 75 percent of our team, but this is the first time we’ve had 100 percent of our team here,” Philp said. “Our goal is to win league and we’re gonna give it our best shot.”

One of the most dominant performances of the night took place in the 126-pound division when Madera South’s Diego Jaimes recorded a pin in the first period.

“That was one of the better kids we beat. Jaimes just took it to him,” Philp said.

Madera’s South’s only loss came in the 106-pound division when Christian Perez lost to Alex Torres.

“Perez missed last year and he came back this year. That was the only match we lost, but he lost by one point to the returning league champion,” Philp said.

In the 132-pound division, Madera South’s Vincent Moreno defeated Nathaniel Herrera 9-0.

“Moreno had a great match as a senior,” Philp said.

German Flores won the 138-pound division by fault, following an injury to Bullard’s Adam Gonzalez. Joseph Munoz got off to a 6-1 lead in the 152-pound division and held off a comeback effort to win 12-3.

“Munoz had a really good win against a tough kid,” Philp said.

In the 160-pound division, Madera South’s Giovanni Ortiz recorded a pair of takedowns in the final period for a 12-3 win.

Madera South’s Abel Cardenas won his match in the 170-pound division with a pin, while Marvin Brewer did the same in the 220-pound division. The Stallions won the rest of the matches by forfeit.

Madera South hopes to replicate their strong performance when they face Madera High on Jan. 22.

“In two weeks, we’re going to have Madera High in this gym, so it’s gonna be a barn burner,” Philp said. “It’s gonna be two of the best teams in the league going at it, so come out and watch it.”