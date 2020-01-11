New sport for visitors to the Sierra gateway

The warm scent of cedar and pine welcomes visitors through the doors of Yosemite Axe Throwing. The target lanes and countertops are built from reclaimed wood from a local fire scar. The effect brings the outdoors inside and the enjoyment of timber sports to a brand new audience.

“Nervous to try this? Don’t worry about it,” laughs Nate Hodges, owner of Yosemite Axe Throwing. “Throwing axes has been a passion of mine since I was young. My goal is to create a space where others have the chance to get involved in axe throwing and experience the fun of competition. My daughters have a blast doing this, and their school friends are excited to try.”

The club is open to those eight and older, seven days a week. This experience is perfect for family outings, corporate parties, birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Nate Hodges and his team are happy to help coach newcomers to the experience. All skill levels are welcome. Nate knows a thing or two about competing in timber sports. You can watch him attracting new fans to the competition at the STIHL Regional Timber Sports finals, where he is a member of the U.S. National Team. Nate currently holds the U.S. record in the Springboard Chop competition. His excitement for timber sports shines bright.

Once again this July, North Fork, will play host to the mid-Sierra Loggers Jamboree. The two-day event celebrates all things lumberjack.

After winning two championships with the World Axe Throwing League (W.A.T.L.), Nate has decided to expand access to the sport to more people from all walks of life. Yosemite Axe Throwing is open now. No experience is necessary to join the league. The new season for the W.A.T.L. began at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

General admission is $30 for one hour of unlimited throwing. Groups of up to 50 are welcome for private events. Enjoy delicious soul food at Smokehouse 41 BBQ, next door. Then chop it up at Yosemite Axe Throwing.

Locals, visitors to Yosemite National Park and Bass Lake should not miss this authentic new attraction. It will have you calling, “Timber!” Then calling your friends to recommend they give axe throwing a try, too.