Opinion: Why some believe California may be crazy

The great Jim Dedmon sends this along under the headline: “California: The Largest Open Air Insane Asylum in the World.” This originally was taken from the Los Angeles Times:

“Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, this should be of great interest to you. This is just one state, but if it doesn’t open your eyes, nothing will.

Just some facts:

Forty percent of all workers in L.A. County (10.2 million people) are working for cash and not paying taxes on those earnings. This is because they are predominantly illegal immigrants, working without green cards.

Ninety-five percent of warrants for murder in Los Angeles are for illegal aliens.

Nearly 35 percent of all inmates in California detention centers are Mexican nationals; they are here illegally.

More than 300,000 illegal aliens in Los Angeles are living in garages.

The FBI reports that half of all gang members in Los Angeles are most likely illegal aliens from south of the border.

Nearly 60 percent of all occupants of HUD properties are illegal.

Twenty-one radio stations in L.A. are Spanish speaking;

In L.A. County, 5.1 million people speak English; 3.9 speak Spanish. There are 10.2 million people in L.A. County.)

Fewer than 2 percent of illegal aliens are picking or otherwise working in agricultural fields; 29 percent are on welfare.

More than 70 percent of the United States’ annual population growth and more than 90 percent of California, Florida and New York results from immigration.

We are fools for letting this continue.

This is only one State... If this doesn’t open your eyes nothing will, and you wonder why Nancy Pelosi wants them to become voters! She wants to put a windfall tax on all stock market profits, including retirement funds, 401 K earnings and mutual funds to keep the money flowing into the Congress.

Now, I don’t know whether this is true. But I do know that members of Congress already have their retirements saucered and blowed, like cream in a cat’s dish, before they have finished even their first terms. No wonder these people run for Congress. It’s a sinecure, a lifelong income for doing virtually nothing.