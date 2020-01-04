Police: New Year’s Eve was a quiet one

For The Madera Tribune

Alexis Garcia, 21, was arrested on DUI charges; held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday period passed uneventfully in Madera, according to law enforcement authorities.

Lt. Dan Foss of the Madera Police Department said approximately 20 officers were patrolling the streets during the three day holiday period and no major incidents occurred.

“We had four DUI arrests, no major collisions, and one short pursuit and minor crash over a drug incident. Alexis Garcia was arrested on charges of felony (fleeing) pursuit, DUI, and resisting arrest. Her passenger was arrested on a warrant,” Foss said.

Records show Garcia, 21, is being held on $50,000 bond.

Calls for illegal fireworks activity was up slightly compared with last year, Foss said, but the number of gunshots reportedly fired into the air on New Year’s Eve was down.

“I think that’s due to our education efforts. (The reduction in celebratory gun fire) is definitely going in the right direction,” Foss said.

Residents should still report the addresses of illegal fireworks or the potentially deadly shots fired into the air to the Madera police dispatch line at 675-4220.

The Madera office of the California Highway Patrol had 13 officers patrolling the city and county, and reported 7 DUI arrests, with no fatalities or major traffic collision incidents during the holiday same period.