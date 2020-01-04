Last baby of the decade makes its debut

Tami Jo Nix/The Madera Tribune

Benjamin Alejandro Garcia son of Gabriela and Gerardo Garcia of Madera, is the last baby of the decade born on New Year’s Eve at Madera Community Hospital, where her father works.

The last baby of the decade made his appearance at 2:31 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Madera Community Hospital. Benjamin Alejandro Garcia is the son of Gabriela and Gerardo Garcia of Madera, weighed in at 6.2 pounds and is 18.5 inches long.

Baby Benjamin joins his siblings, brother Jason, 5, and sister Allison, age 3. The children are the maternal grandchildren of Elva Portillolmon of Madera and the paternal grandchildren of Maurilio and Alejandra Garcia of Fresno.

Gabriela is a full-time, stay-at-home mother and Gerardo works as a chef at Madera Community Hospital.

The family received an assortment of gifts from the Madera Walmart, the Madera Community Hospital Foundation, a one-year subscription to The Madera Tribune and gifts from various employees of the hospital.

The family of the first baby of the New Year declined to be interviewed for this article. That family received the same gifts as the last baby of the decade.