Angels come to homeowner’s rescue

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera homeowner, Charlotte Morris, who has been undergoing cancer treatment, gets assistance from Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area and Cal Viva to clean up around her home after a caretaker trashed it.

Cal Viva, others open their hearts — and checkbooks

More projects planned

A house on Lemon Avenue in the new section of Parkwood is enjoying a breath of fresh air thanks to a bit of a facelift from a famous community-aide organization.

Single mother and homeowner Charlotte Morris moved into a relatively new house in 2007. She worked in the San Jose area and stayed with family throughout the week but would come home on weekends.

Ten years later, tragedy struck and Morris, 54, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2017. A bad reaction to her chemotherapy treatments required her to be hospitalized. After weeks in the hospital where she almost lost her life, she finally recovered enough to return home and stay with her San Jose family.

Unforeseen financial setbacks, including mounting medical bills required her to reach out to her family for assistance. While continuing treatment out of town, a relative moved in to care for her home. The family member who lived there did extensive damage to the home she had so cared for all those years. The whole house, inside and out had been trashed. The carpet and flooring were all torn out and the home carelessly neglected, she said.

“Even though I was paying for garbage pickup he just let the trash accumulate,” Morris said.

The garage and side of the house was piled with trash, said Morris.

Using a portion of a grant from Cal Viva, Habitat for Humanity’s Act of Kindness came to Morris’ aide.

On December 12, volunteers from Los Banos to Fresno Starbucks, Cal Viva and Habitat for Humanity filled two roll-off sized dumpsters with debris, did minor landscaping to trees and bushes and removed a few large items, said Cary Catalano of Habitat For Humanity Greater Fresno Area.

Cal Viva provided Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area with a grant of $50,000. Throughout the next year, Habitat for Humanity plans to do 25 projects like this in the City of Madera.

Morris praises God and the volunteer angels from Starbucks, Cal Viva and Habitat for Humanity for helping her regain her beloved home.

As a small gesture of gratitude Morris arranged to furnish lunch from Togo’s Sandwich Shop for the people who came to her rescue, she said.

“They were just awesome,” Morris said. “The Habitat for Humanity ReStore (313 E. Yosemite Avenue) has discount building materials. People should support this organization so they can help more people.”

According to its website, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore carries new and gently used building materials, appliances and office supplies at 25 to 75 percent off retail. Drop-offs and pickups are available by calling 395-4011.