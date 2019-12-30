CMAC readies for TRAC battle in showdown

Five County/Metro Athletic Conference girls soccer teams will battle for league supremacy on Friday at Lee DaSilva Field in Memorial Stadium in a CMAC/TRAC Showdown, organized by Madera Coyotes head coach Cameron Hill.

“We have five CMAC schools and five TRAC schools going against each other,” he said. “This will be bragging rights for the league.”

Bullard-Fresno will open the Showdown at 11 a.m. against Buchanan-Clovis. At 1 p.m., San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno will battle Central-Fresno. Clovis North plays Edison-Fresno at 3 p.m.

Then, the Madera schools take the field. Madera South will face Clovis East at 5 p.m. and Madera will face Clovis West at 7 p.m. to conclude the Showdown.

“All of the games should be pretty competitive,” Hill said. “I based the teams against each other by how they finished last year. So, CMAC champs Edison face TRAC champions Clovis North and so on.”

There will be a $5 charge for adults and $3 for students. There will also be a snack bar available and may even include tacos.