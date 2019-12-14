Great food and hospitality, too

December is the time of year when many people are celebrating. In our community, there are a lot of holiday parties and events, mostly commemorating the Christmas season. It is a time of joy and giving, as well as excitement. It is truly a time to celebrate!

Many businesses have holiday parties for their staff, and some get together for a luncheon or dinner, with exchanging of gifts and a special social time outside of the workplace.

This week our staff went to a local Mexican restaurant and enjoyed a delicious meal there. The name of the restaurant is Cachanilla. It is located at 600 N. “D” Street in Madera. If you have never been to this small restaurant, please do me a personal favor, and go there to eat. If you like Mexican food, you will not be disappointed.

The staff of Cachanilla greeted us warmly and were very gracious as they served us the delicious food. The restaurant is owned by Cecy Estrada. It is a family restaurant, and the day we were there, we met Cecy and her husband of 41 years, Alvaro Estrada. Both of them cook. We were served by their daughter, Shirley Estrada, who was extremely friendly and helpful. Shirley’s fiance is Buen Moua, and Buen (pronounced “Boon”) is a cook as well as a journalist. (I am pretty sure you will hear more about Buen in the Madera Tribune, as we would like for him to share some of his culinary tips and other talents he possesses.)

I have never been to a restaurant where I felt more welcome than I was at Cachanilla. These folks truly care about their customers. It is evident in their gracious ways, as well as their food preparation. Our staff thoroughly enjoyed the entire experience.

We have a few folks here at the Tribune who already knew what a great place Cachanilla is. Both Tyler Takeda and Katrina Soliz suggested we have our staff luncheon there. It was an excellent suggestion, and we were all happy to have been introduced to the Estrada family and their awesome restaurant.

Madera is a gem of a place right smack dab in the middle of California. We are blessed to be in this little town, and I am grateful for the wonderful people who live here and have businesses here. Enjoy supporting the small businesses in our community.

Have a wonderful holiday season.

Merry Christmas!

— My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love isn’t jealous. It doesn’t sing its own praises. It isn’t arrogant.

— 1 Corinthians 13:4