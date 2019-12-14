Former Stallion earns All-American honors

Courtesy of UC Merced Athletics

Former Madera South girls volleyball standout Dominique Andrews was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American for the second straight season after her senior year at UC Merced.

UC Merced women’s volleyball graduating seniors Dominique Andrews and Jaysonna Johnson were named 2019 NAIA honorable mention All-Americans, announced Tuesday morning by the association.

Andrews (Madera South) earns her second straight honorable mention All-American honor, while Johnson is named an honorable mention All-American for the first time and is the second different Bobcat in program history, eleventh in school history to earn All-American recognition.

This is just the second time in school history that a team has had multiple All-Americans in one season and Andrews joins Anthony Tyler (men’s cross country), Mia Belvin (third team/women’s basketball) and Courtney Danna (honorable mention/women’s basketball) as UC Merced’s only two-time All-Americans.

Andrews and Johnson were also named to the All-California Pacific Conference First Team last month and more recently, landed on the AVCA Southwest Region team. The two are also AVCA honorable mention All-Americans.

Andrews, an outside hitter, highlighted the Bobcats offense with 353 kills in 2019, 3.67 kills/set which was good for second in program history.

Andrews had double figure kills in 22 of 28 matches and at least 15 kills in eight matches. She also finished with a career- high .249 hitting percentage, 49 digs, a career-high 10 solo blocks (39 total) and a career-high five service aces. Some of her top outings this year include 23 kills and three blocks in the home opener against Menlo College and 17 kills and a .433 hitting percentage in a postseason clinching berth at La Sierra University. Other accolades for Andrews this year include recording her 1,000th career kill and earning a pair of California Pacific Conference Player of the Week awards.

Andrews finished her four-year career ranked first in program history in kills per set (3.00), second in total kills (1,056) and third in blocks (178).