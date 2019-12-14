Diane Maye Williams passes

Diane Maye Williams of Vancouver, Washington, died Nov. 29 in Vancouver.

She was born March 14, 1960, in Madera, where she went to school, married and had three children.

When she died, she was under the care of PeaceHealth Hospice and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The family expressed appreciation for the care she received during her final illness.

Diane passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her husband Richard, son Kevin, daughter Katie and her beloved dog Maggie.

She leaves behind her husband, Richard Williams; mother, Charlotte Aanonson; brother, Bobby Dunn; sons Kevin and Jason Honeywell; daughter Katie Hamilton; grandchildren Aubrey, Kailey, Sarah, and Lilly; aunts Paula Cornelison and Viola Emo; in-laws Michael Hamilton, Kaareedah Johnson, and Mary Lou Williams; nieces and nephews; and Maggie the Pomeranian.

Diane did not want a funeral service. If you wish to remember her, please make a donation to Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington at friends-of-hospice.org

