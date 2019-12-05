Water main struck, floods street

DJ Becker/The Madera Tribune

Utility and City of Madera work crews coordinate the repair of a broken water line Nov. 27 on the westbound side of Howard Road, just west of Schnoor Avenue. The line was reportedly struck by utility crews working in a trench at the location. The water line was repaired the same day according to city officials, but traffic was detoured around the intersection.

Utility crews working in a trench on Howard Road just west of Schnoor Avenue struck a water main Wednesday, Nov. 27, about noon, flooding the intersection and closing it to traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend, according to city officials.

A few businesses adjacent to the water line break were briefly without water for parts of the afternoon, and some, like Starbucks, closed early Wednesday due to the lack of water.

City officials said the water main break was repaired the same day, but the westbound side of the intersection remained closed over the weekend due to other pending work by utility crews and then the street repairs necessary to replace the asphalt. Traffic was still detoured around the closure as of Monday.