Madera Police Log: Nov. 23, 24

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.
Nov. 23
7:45 a.m. — Fire in the 27300 block of Saunders Avenue.
7:59 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 28200 block of Lada Avenue.
8:39 a.m. — Contempt of court order in the 800 block of Sonora Street.
9:31 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision near West Lincoln Avenue and Sharon Avenue.
2:06 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 1100 block of Phillip Street.
2:46 p.m. — Driving recklessly near Knox Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.
3:54 p.m. — Civil standby in the 1900 block of Tangerine Avenue.
5:08 p.m. — Code blue in the 200 block of West Yosemite Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — Driving recklessly near Merced Street and East Kennedy Street.
6:38 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 12400 block of Georgia Lane.
7:24 p.m. — Shots fired in the 700 block of Dovewood Way.
7:49 p.m. — Driving recklessly near South Pine Street and West Pecan Avenue.
8:46 p.m. — Civil dispute near West Lewis Street and Martin Street.
8:50 p.m. — Noisy music from party North Phillip Street and West Cleveland Avenue.
9:32 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 1600 block of North Lake Street.
11:36 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 800 block of South G Street.
Nov. 24
3:47 a.m. — Civil standby near Wallace Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.
9:42 a.m. — Vandalism in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.
1:02 p.m. — Traffic collisions with property damage near Wessmith Way and Austin Avenue.
1:22 p.m. — Driving reckless near Clinton Street and Vineyard Avenue.
2:33 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 700 block of Green Way.
.4 p.m. — Fire near North Gateway Drive and East Central Avenue.
4:37 p.m. — Animal found dead near Ashlan Way and North Lake Street.
6:21 p.m — Civil dispute in the 1500 block of West Cleveland Avenue.
6:30 p.m. — Indecent exposure in the 900 block North Gateway Drive.
7:46 p.m. — Driving recklessly near 1900 block of West Cleveland Avenue.
9:37 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue.
10 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 12400 block of Noreen Way.
11:11 p.m. — Shots fired in the 800 block of Cross Street.