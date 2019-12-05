Madera Police Log: Nov. 23, 24

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Nov. 23

7:45 a.m. — Fire in the 27300 block of Saunders Avenue.

7:59 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 28200 block of Lada Avenue.

8:39 a.m. — Contempt of court order in the 800 block of Sonora Street.

9:31 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision near West Lincoln Avenue and Sharon Avenue.

2:06 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 1100 block of Phillip Street.

2:46 p.m. — Driving recklessly near Knox Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.

3:54 p.m. — Civil standby in the 1900 block of Tangerine Avenue.

5:08 p.m. — Code blue in the 200 block of West Yosemite Avenue.

5:33 p.m. — Driving recklessly near Merced Street and East Kennedy Street.

6:38 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 12400 block of Georgia Lane.

7:24 p.m. — Shots fired in the 700 block of Dovewood Way.

7:49 p.m. — Driving recklessly near South Pine Street and West Pecan Avenue.

8:46 p.m. — Civil dispute near West Lewis Street and Martin Street.

8:50 p.m. — Noisy music from party North Phillip Street and West Cleveland Avenue.

9:32 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 1600 block of North Lake Street.

11:36 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 800 block of South G Street.

Nov. 24

3:47 a.m. — Civil standby near Wallace Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.

9:42 a.m. — Vandalism in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.

1:02 p.m. — Traffic collisions with property damage near Wessmith Way and Austin Avenue.

1:22 p.m. — Driving reckless near Clinton Street and Vineyard Avenue.

2:33 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 700 block of Green Way.

.4 p.m. — Fire near North Gateway Drive and East Central Avenue.

4:37 p.m. — Animal found dead near Ashlan Way and North Lake Street.

6:21 p.m — Civil dispute in the 1500 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

6:30 p.m. — Indecent exposure in the 900 block North Gateway Drive.

7:46 p.m. — Driving recklessly near 1900 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

9:37 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue.

10 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 12400 block of Noreen Way.

11:11 p.m. — Shots fired in the 800 block of Cross Street.