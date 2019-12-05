Dog-adoption special offered for holidays

DJ Becker/The Madera Tribune

Madera County animal shelter director Kirsten Gross holds a homeless puppy in this file photo. The animal shelter is currently having a Home for the Holidays $25 dog adoption special for all dogs 25 pounds or over until Dec. 31.

A promotional Home for the Holidays $25 dog adoption special is being held at the Madera County animal shelter through the end of December. Any dog 25 pounds or over will be available for $25, which includes the spaying or neutering, vaccines and a microchip ID.

The FMAS Low Cost Shot Clinic is this Saturday, rain or shine, at the Madera District Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon.

Santa will be present in partnership with the Madera Police Department, for anyone that would like to purchase a photo of their pets with Santa. There will also be outfits, beds and a variety of other items available for sale. Critters need Christmas too!

Vaccination prices are:

Rabies: $10 for dogs & cats

DHPP : $15 distemper/parvo combo for dogs

FVRCP: $15 For cats

De-worming: $5 for dogs or cats

Microchip: $30 for dogs or cats

Low cost spay and neuter vouchers will be available for Madera County residents. Vouchers for dogs are $40 and cats are $30. A valid photo ID, and or EBT & Medi-Cal cards required to qualify.

Thanks to a grant from PetSmart Charities, 350 free spay or neuter vouchers remain for feral or community cats within the city limits. Cats are accepted in traps or carriers and then released back into their neighborhoods. This grant will end on December 31.

Feral cat vouchers for Madera County residents for community, outdoor and feral cats are available while funding lasts. Thanks to your donations FMAS spends approximately $20,000 a month for our spay/neuter program for the feral cat trap and release programs. Limit 10 per household. A valid photo ID is required to qualify.