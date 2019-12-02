Yosemite National Park’s Glacier Point and Tioga Roads closed for season

Yosemite National Park announces Glacier Point and Tioga Roads are closed to all vehicular traffic for the winter season.

Glacier Point and Tioga Roads typically close each fall and remain closed through the winter season. These roads reopen each spring when weather and road conditions are safe for vehicular traffic.

Visitors planning to come to the park for day trips or to stay overnight are encouraged to be prepared for winter driving, hiking and camping conditions. Yosemite National Park is expecting impacts throughout the park from incoming winter storms.

Yosemite National Park is open year-round with snow removal on all other roads within the park. All motorists are required to carry tire chains in their vehicles while driving in the park during the winter months, even if their cars are equipped with four-wheel drive. Temporary road closures may go into effect at any time due to road and weather conditions.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.

For information on public transportation to Yosemite National Park and current bus schedules, please visit the website for the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) atwww.yarts.com.