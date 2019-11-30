Stallions cruise to early win over Tribe

Wendy Alexander/The Madera tribune

Madera South’s Andrea Vasquez controls the ball in front of the Chowchilla goal during a win on Nov. 21. Vasquez scored one of Madera South’s six goals in the victory.

The Madera South Stallions girls soccer team didn’t have any problems in an early season matchup against the Chowchilla Tribe.

The Stallions jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first half and slowed down after the break, but still cruised to a 6-1 win at home on Nov. 21 in the first regular season athletic event held at Madera South’s on-campus stadium.

“This year, we are coming with more motivation. They’re working really hard,” Madera South head coach Ramon Delgadillo said. “I have a lot of expectations for them so we can be ready for our league.”

The Stallions scored the first goal in the 10th minute when Jameela Sanchez converted a shot from 15 yards out. Four minutes later, Brianna Velasco netted another long range shot for the Stallions to make it 2-0.

In the 18th minute, Kayla Gutierrez received a through pass and scored from close range to make it 3-0.

“We’re working on our communication and our passing and building up confidence, so they can be able to trust each other,” Delgadillo said. “I think that’s what’s helping this team right now. They’re trusting each other.”

Madera’s Brianna Maciel scored one of her two goals in the 30th minute to make the score 4-0. Five minutes later, Maciel scored a second goal with a header off a corner kick, giving the Stallions a 5-0 lead at halftime.

The Stallions had two chances to add to the lead in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but they were unable to beat the goalkeeper. Madera South found its sixth goal in the 51st minute when Andrea Vasquez also scored a header off a corner.

Chowchilla’s Alex Lee had a chance to score her team’s first goal in the 60th minute, but her shot went just wide. Lee redeemed herself with a goal four minutes later, giving Chowchilla its only score of the game.

“[Chowchilla] got a nice break away and it was a nice shot,” Delgadillo said. “They had a really nice build up.”

Madera had another chance to score before the end, but Chowchilla managed to clear the ball after a mad scramble in the box.

The Stallions finished winless in league last season, but Delgadillo has already seen improvements.

“They’re focusing a lot, 10 times better than what they did last season,” Delgadillo said. “Our performance is getting better and better.”