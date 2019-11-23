Thanksgiving is the best holiday

My favorite time of the year is the fall. There is nothing more beautiful than those blended colors as the leaves turn gold and yellow and orange, while some green colors are still mixed in with the hues of autumn. We are very fortunate here in the San Joaquin Valley, to live in an area where we can see the changes of colors, even though we reside in a relatively warm climate throughout the year.

When the weather gets a little chilly, and the leaves turn and fall from the trees, I know the time is just around the corner when we celebrate the best holiday of the year. It is Thanksgiving Day. Not only is Thanksgiving a time when we all pig out on turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie; it is a time for giving thanks for the harvest and all the blessings that we have on this earth.

When I was in high school, our family used to travel to see Aunt Ruby and Uncle Cory for Thanksgiving. Uncle Cory was my grandmother’s brother. They lived in Birmingham, Alabama, and we lived in Atlanta. It was not a real long drive, and we didn’t go directly to their house. We always stopped by to see my grandmother’s sister, Aunt Neva and her husband, Uncle Charlie. They were elderly and never had any children. They didn’t get out much, so Daddy always wanted to stop by and visit them (without calling first), to make them to feel special. Our whole family of five would file into their cold living room while they got dressed to receive visitors. Kids don’t appreciate these things while they are happening, but now that I am older I am so grateful that my family was always one that cherished loved ones.

I suppose everyone has special memories of certain holidays, and these memories are what makes a holiday either a favorite day or a dreaded time. For me, Thanksgiving holds many good family memories. It also makes me feel very thankful for the blessings of family, friends, and loved ones.

My husband and I love to have friends and family at our house to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. We both consider it an honor that folks want to come to our house to feast together and enjoy this great day of thankfulness.

As the holidays approach, I know the season will pass very quickly and soon it will be a new year. The celebrations of the holiday season will be over. I feel a bit slighted when the community brings in the Christmas lights and decorations too early. I look forward to my favorite (Thanksgiving) holiday, and I want it never to end. I want that glow of Thanksgiving to last for a very long time.

Make your Thanksgiving Day a time of true thankfulness. We are blessed every day by a God who loves us, and He will continue to give us what we need in this life. Appreciate each new day, and approach it with gratitude.

Happy Thanksgiving!

— My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good.”

— Psalm 136:1