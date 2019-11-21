Madera Police Log: Nov. 5-7

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Nov. 5

8:28 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 1200 block of Davis Street.

11:03 a.m. — Grand theft in the 1200 block of East Almond Avenue.

11:04 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 200 block of South Gateway Drive.

11:23 a.m. — Parking citation issued in the 200 block of East 7th Street.

12:19 p.m. — Grand theft in the 1300 block of San Pietro Drive.

2:01 p.m. — Rental house inspection program in the 100 block of East Riverside Drive.

2:28 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 600 block of Soquel Court.

3:10 p.m. — Parking citation issued near East Olive Avenue and Santa Cruz Street.

3:36 p.m. — Driving recklessly in the 1500 block of Merced Street.

4:08 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 500 block of South Gateway Drive.

4:42 p.m. — Fire near Raymond Road and Tozer Street.

6:11p.m. — Domestic violence in the 700 block of Green Way.

6:14 p.m. — Driving recklessly near Howard Road and North Pine Street.

7:45 p.m. — Code blue in the 700 block of Willis Avenue.

7:55 p.m. — Driving recklessly near East Rush and Sierra Streets.

11:53 p.m. — Shots fired in the 300 block of Lilly Street.

Nov. 7

3:31 a.m. — Domestic violence in the 1400 block of Linda Mesa Drive.

5:55 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 400 block of South I Street.

8:05 a.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near East 4th Street and North D Street.

8:53 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

9:03 a.m. — Parking citation issued near Michoacan Court and Jericho Drive.

9:40 a.m. — Parking citation issued near Jericho Drive and Adanac Way.

10:33 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 1500 block of Jaden Court.

12:40 p.m. — Animal reported as vicious near North H Street and Roberts Avenue.

12:48 p.m. — Traffic collision ambulance required near West 4th Street and North Schnoor Avenue.

1:44 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 1100 block of South Madera Avenue.

3:39 p.m. — Animal noise complaint in the 300 block of Santa Cruz Street.

4:53 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 300 block of West Clark Street.

4:59 p.m. — Driving recklessly near Via Cerioni and Via Santa Barbara.

5:45 p.m. — Traffic collision ambulance required in the 900 block of East Adell Street.

6:58 p.m. — Fire near North Schnoor Avenue and Riverview Drive.