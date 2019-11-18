‘Frozen 2’ to benefit Madera choir

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera South High School choir director Roger Harabedian leads the choir in practice.

The Disney company’s much anticipated production, “Frozen 2,” will have a special showing in Madera on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will take place at Movies Madera as the community turns out to support Madera South High School’s choir in its effort to raise funds to travel to New York City. The local group has been invited to perform in the National Youth Choir Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2020.

The showing will be a private event and will include an assortment of snacks and drinks. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from MSHS choir members or by email at rogerharabedian@maderausd.org.

The opportunity for the choir to perform at Carnegie Hall came after veteran MSHS music teacher and choir director, Roger Harabedian, received a telephone invitation from the festival promoters to submit an audition tape. Shortly thereafter, he got the word that his students made the grade.

Madera South’s festival singers will come from all of Harabedian’s choirs and will most likely number from 20 to 30 performers.

The trip will cost approximately $3,000 per student. According to Harabedian, several more fundraisers are scheduled over the next couple of months. The students are selling See’s candies, and scheduling performances for businesses and organizations who might want live holiday music during the coming Christmas Season.

Local businesses are urged to consider supporting the Festival Fundraiser by engaging the choir for special performances.

All funds generated will be applied to the cost of airfare, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation, and festival fees.