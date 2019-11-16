Student’s journey to Harvard

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

From left, Marionel Lainey, Jaime Zuniga and Alejandro Batista attend a STEM class during a Migrant Youth Leadership Conference at Madera Community College on Nov. 2.

Hundreds of 7-12th grade Madera Unified students attended the inaugural Migrant Youth Leadership Conference, where the theme was, “Lead, Inspire and Succeed!”

The purpose of the conference was to provide students with exposure to college admissions requirements, registration, scholarships and programs that provide student services.

The keynote speaker for the conference was Richard Santana, who is from the Central Valley and a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Fresno State before he obtained his master’s degree from Harvard University.